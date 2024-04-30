REO Speedwagon just has a way of making us turn up the radio every time one of their songs play! The distinctive voice of lead singer Kevin Cronin, the mix of hard and soft rock, the hooks, the lyrics, all of it! What’s better than belting out the words to your favorite REO songs in the summertime?

Well, since they’re going on a summer road trip tour with Train, we thought we’d throw it back and look at our Top Five REO Speedwagon songs!

#5 Roll With the Changes

#4 Time For Me To Fly

#3 Take It On the Run

#2 Can’t Fight This Feeling

#1 Keep on Loving You

We also wanted to share this bonus video… back in February, REO appeared with Train on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to celebrate their summer tour together. They performed a mash-up of Train’s song “Drops of Jupiter” and REO’s “Keep on Loving You.” It’s pretty great – check it out! And, make sure to play along this week as Throwback Nation Radio gives you the chance to see Train & REO in person! Play Concerts or Cash right here with Throwback Nation!