Mariah’s Going Back to Vegas

Mariah Carey is heading back to Las Vegas for her third residency – at a new venue!

Tickets are on sale now for “The Celebration of Mimi” at Dolby Live in Park MGM. The shows will mark the 19th anniversary of her album “The Emancipation of Mimi.”

Of course, Carey will feature songs from that album, including “We Belong Together,” and other fan favorite hits from throughout her long and successful career.

Carey played her first two residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, first from 2015-2017 and the second from 2018-2020.

This time around, Carey will perform on eight dates during the month of April.

You can see dates and get tickets here.