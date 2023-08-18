Patrick Swayze Movies: Rewatch His Top 5!

Patrick Swayze in "The Outsiders" from IMDB

Today would have been Patrick Swayze’s 71st birthday! The actor, singer, and songwriter passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2009, but today we remember some of his most memorable movie roles!

#5 The Outsiders (1983). It’s a coming of age story about the rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs. It also stars Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Emilio Estevez and C. Thomas Howell.

Patrick Swayze in "The Outsiders" from IMDB
#4 Roadhouse (1989). Swayze plays Dalton in this guilty pleasure movie, a bouncer called in to help a struggling roadside bar.

Patrick Swayze in "Roadhouse" from IMDB
#3 Point Break (1991). Swayze is a bleach-blonde, bank-robbing surfer dude in this movie, starring opposite Keanu Reeves. Did you know Swayze cracked four ribs while learning to surf for this role??

Patrick Swayze in "Point Break" from IMDB
#2 Ghost (1990). This unique film featuring a murder mystery, romance, and the supernatural was the highest-grossing film of 1990. Swayze also received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.

Patrick Swayze in "Ghost" from IMDB
#1 Dirty Dancing (1987). Everyone say it together… “Nobody puts Baby in the corner!” Swayze will forever be remembered as Johnny Castle, the cool dancer who fell in love with Frances “Baby” Houseman at a resort in the Catskills. It’s one of the most iconic movies of the ’80s and Swayze was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance. And who can forget Swayze’s love song, “She’s Like the Wind?”

Patrick Swayze in "Dirty Dancing" from IMDB
