NSYNC Reuniting?!?

Word on the street is the band may be getting back together!

Several news outlets are speculating, expecting, theorizing that *NSYNC could reunite for the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together!

Entertainment Tonight is one of those outlets – quoting a source that exclusively told them, “JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake.”

The source added that they will also record a new song for the movie!

*NSYNC’s last song together was “Girlfriend” in 2001. The movie studio releasing the film, Universal, has not commented.

But the trailer for the film talks about Justin Timberlake’s character Branch and his four brothers who used to be in a boy band. Seems to be art imitating life, right?

In the movie trailer, one of the brothers says to Branch, “Branch, we’re out of sync. We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: the back streets.”

Trolls Band Together hits theaters on November 17!