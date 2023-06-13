Rocky vs. Terminator

Sylvester Stallone has made a surprising confession: he thinks Arnold Schwarzenegger is the superior 80s action star!

Stallone is just one of Schwarzenegger’s many friends sharing thoughts in the new Netflix docuseries “Arnold.”

“We became incredibly competitive,” Stallone said. “Like [Muhammad] Ali and [Joe] Frazier, or great warriors that are traveling the same course: There was only room for one of us.”

Stallone said the two tried to one-up each other with every movie release, beginning in 1982 with Stallone’s “First Blood” and Schwarzenegger’s “Conan the Barbarian.” They both soared to fame over the next decade, but Stallone said Schwarzenegger went above and beyond anything he accomplished on-screen. “He was superior. He just had all the answers,” Stallone said. “He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character.”

By the 90s, the two had evolved their rivalry into a friendship, even appearing together in The Expendables films and “Escape Plan.”

Take a look at each actor’s action films from the 80s and 1990… how many did you see?