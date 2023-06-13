Rocky vs. Terminator

Who's the better 80s action hero?

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM -- Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. -- Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in ”Terminator: Dark Fate.” Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Sylvester Stallone has made a surprising confession: he thinks Arnold Schwarzenegger is the superior 80s action star!

Stallone is just one of Schwarzenegger’s many friends sharing thoughts in the new Netflix docuseries “Arnold.”

“We became incredibly competitive,” Stallone said. “Like [Muhammad] Ali and [Joe] Frazier, or great warriors that are traveling the same course: There was only room for one of us.”

Stallone said the two tried to one-up each other with every movie release, beginning in 1982 with Stallone’s “First Blood” and Schwarzenegger’s “Conan the Barbarian.” They both soared to fame over the next decade, but Stallone said Schwarzenegger went above and beyond anything he accomplished on-screen. “He was superior. He just had all the answers,” Stallone said. “He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character.”

By the 90s, the two had evolved their rivalry into a friendship, even appearing together in The Expendables films and “Escape Plan.”

Take a look at each actor’s action films from the 80s and 1990… how many did you see?

Schwarzenegger’s 80s Action Films

  • Conan the Barbarian (1982)
  • Conan the Destroyer (1984)
  • The Terminator (1984)
  • Red Sonja (1985)
  • Commando (1985)
  • Raw Deal (1986)
  • Predator (1987)
  • The Running Man (1987)
  • Red Heat (1988)
  • Twins (1988)
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Stallone’s 80s Action Films

  • First Blood (1982)
  • Rocky III (1982)
  • Rocky IV (1985)
  • Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)
  • Cobra (1986)
  • Over the Top (1987)
  • Rambo III (1988)
  • Tango & Cash (1989)
  • Lock Up (1989)
  • Rocky V (1990)
Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Born To Ruff

Music News

Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes Turns 61

Entertainment News

Prince Would Be 65 Today

Entertainment News

Who Ya Gonna Call? Ghostbusters Turns 39

More Stories

It’s Coming…in all of its BOY BAND-Y…

Ultimate Boy Band Combo!

Top 5 Mark Wahlberg Memes

Man Burns Down Apartment While Playing “We…

1 of 74