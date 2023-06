Kelly Clarkson just mesmerized the audience of her hit talk show with awesome cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ hit song “Can’t Stop.”

Clarkson was joined on backing vocals by house guitartist Jaco Caraco and ripped off a gripping rendition of the song as part of her Kellyoke segment.

The original Red Hot Chili Peppers song hit #57 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2003.