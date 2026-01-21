The 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees Are…

Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Kiss’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Taylor Swift, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Terry Britten & Graham Lyle, and Walter Afanasieff will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this summer.

A person with a “notable catalog of songs” is eligible for the Hall of Fame after their first commercially released song turns 20 years old.

Morissette was selected for her songs “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” and “King of the Movie Soundtrack.”

Loggins has been writing hit songs for years, including “Footloose” and “Danger Zone.”

Kiss founders Simmons and Stanley will be honored for their classics “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “I Love It Loud.”

Swift will be one of the youngest inductees ever at age 36. Stevie Wonder currently holds the title as he was inducted at age 33 in 1983.

Some of the other inductees may not be recognizable by name, but you certainly know their songs.

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart helped write “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” for Beyoncé and “Umbrella” for Rihanna.

The duo of Terry Britten and Graham Lyle are known for the Tina Turner song “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

Walter Afanasieff collaborated with Mariah Carey on “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “My All,” and “Hero.”

This year’s induction ceremony will be held June 11 in New York City.

The Hall of Fame’s chairman, Nile Rodgers, said in a statement: “The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator. We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history. This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions.”

Congratulations to the inductees!