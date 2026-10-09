Alanis Announces New Christmas Album

Alanis Morissette performs at Woodstock '99 at Griffiss Park in Rome, N.Y. on July 24, 1999. Xxx D0 Alanis Woodstock 26 Fea Ny

Alanis Morissette has an early Christmas gift for her fans!

She announced today that her new holiday album, Good Weather for Immaculate Conception, will be out November 6, and the lead single is out now!

“Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” also features Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin on banjo.

 

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The new album has 14 tracks and includes two original songs, “Christmas on the Dancefloor” and “To An Empath at Christmas Time.”

The album will also include her previously released holiday covers, including 2024’s “O Holy Night.”

Give the new song a listen below!

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