Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls Announce Tour

Def Leppard plays the Iowa State Fair Grandstand on the eight night of the state fair on Aug. 14, 2025, in Des Moines.

It’s an ’80s & ’90s dream come true!

Def Leppard just announced a 2027 tour with Goo Goo Dolls! They will play 45 dates from March through July, with stops throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Def Leppard is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and brought us huge hits in the 1980s like “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and “Hysteria.” They have been touring pretty regularly and finished up a Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

The Goo Goo Dolls hit it big in the mid-1990s with songs like “Name” and “Iris.” They also had a successful tour this past summer, so teaming these two bands up is a recipe for success!

The presale started today – the general onsale starts Friday, October 16. You can click here to check the concert dates! 

And, here’s two Throwback faves from both bands!

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Alanis Announces New Christmas Album

Entertainment News

Air Supply Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Entertainment News

Journey Drummer Suffers Medical Emergency During Concert

Entertainment News

What Was In The ‘Double Dare’ Slime, Anyway?

More Stories

Dirty Dancing Is Going To Broadway

Man Is Stunned To Learn His Famous Biological Father’s…

NKOTB May Have A Merry Ending To Vegas Residency

Billy Joel Says Bye To His Bikes

1 of 280