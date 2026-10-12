Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls Announce Tour

It’s an ’80s & ’90s dream come true!

Def Leppard just announced a 2027 tour with Goo Goo Dolls! They will play 45 dates from March through July, with stops throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Def Leppard is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and brought us huge hits in the 1980s like “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and “Hysteria.” They have been touring pretty regularly and finished up a Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

The Goo Goo Dolls hit it big in the mid-1990s with songs like “Name” and “Iris.” They also had a successful tour this past summer, so teaming these two bands up is a recipe for success!

The presale started today – the general onsale starts Friday, October 16. You can click here to check the concert dates!

And, here’s two Throwback faves from both bands!