Another New Michael Jackson Documentary On The Way

He was the King of Pop and he still fascinates people around the world, 17 years after his death.

Michael Jackson is getting another new documentary, this one from ESPN and Hulu, focused on his 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This show is what changed the game, so to speak, when it comes to football’s biggest night. Jackson’s show set the new normal for big entertainment at halftime to attract more viewers.

Jackson’s show started with him standing still for two minutes, dressed in black and gold. He sang “Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” and “We Are the World,” joined by thousands of children.

The doc is titled “Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl” and it will tell the backstory of the performance, never-before-seen footage of Jackson, and how it shifted the football/enertainment industry.

It will premiere in February on both Hulu and ESPN. Check out the sneak peek below!