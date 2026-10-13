Matchbox Twenty Tour Announcement

It’s been 30 years since we first listened to the album that made Matchbox Twenty a very big deal – so we’re getting a big tour to celebrate!

The band just announced a 30th anniversary tour for 2027 with 52 dates around the country. It’s in honor of the band’s 1996 breakthrough album, You or Someone Like You. They’ll start in May in Alabama and end in August in Michigan. They’re bringing a few friends along, too, including The All-American Rejects, The Wallflowers, David Gray, O.A.R., Matt Nathanson, and The Lucky.

Matchbox Twenty features Rob Thomas, Kyle Cook, Paul Doucette, and Brian Yale. The band is best known for songs like “Real World,” “3AM,” “Push,” “If You’re Gone,” and “Unwell.”

You can check the tour dates here – presale and general onsale all happen next week.