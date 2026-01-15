More Than 40 Years Later, This Song Is A Thing Again

It was 1982 when The Clash released their song, “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” It peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This week, 43 years later, the song is back on the charts, debuting at No. 126 on the Billboard Global 200.

What’s the reason for the resurgence?

Call it the “Stranger Things” effect!

The hit Netflix show is set in the ’80s and has introduced classic tracks to younger audiences over its five seasons. The show first used “Should I Stay or Should I Go” in its first season, and streaming activity went up but it didn’t hit the charts then. The song became an important plot device between character Will and his brother, Jonathan. “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush experienced a similar surge.

“Stranger Things” has certainly hit the right note with fans with its nostalgic soundtrack. The show’s music supervisor, Nora Felder, recently talked with NPR and said she had a moment, watching the finale in a theater, hearing “When Doves Cry.” “You know, I quickly whipped my head around, and I saw some of the older audiences, a thing of familiarity obviously came across their face, and I heard some ahs,” she said. “But then I also, you know, was clocking some of the younger people. And I was wondering – I don’t think they know what it is, but they’re liking what they’re hearing. It was more of a what is this? Ah. This is a cool song. So for the older people, it was nostalgia. For the younger people, it was new experiences. It all just came together that this is why the soundtrack has contributed so much to the success of the show.”

Netflix has a cool look at the music used over the duration of the series… songs by The Bangles, Toto, Duran Duran, Cyndi Lauper, and many more. Check it out here!