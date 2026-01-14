“Pretty in Pink” 40th Anniversary Plans

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Pretty in Pink” will be back in movie theaters, 40 years after it was first released!

“Pretty in Pink” will have showtimes nationwide from February 13-16. The event will include a bonus featurette with director Howard Deutch.

The movie, written by John Hughes, starred Molly Ringwald as Andie, who strikes up a romance with the wealthy Blane, played by Andrew McCarthy. Andie’s best friend is Duckie, played by Jon Cryer. Also appearing in the film were James Spader and Annie Potts.

The film was first released on February 28, 1996, and the high school comedy was immediately included among the ranks of other films like “The Breakfast Club” and “Sixteen Candles.”

“For Generation X, ‘Pretty in Pink’ captured the imaginations and hearts of moviegoers, and that legacy lives on today — 40 years later — for movie lovers of all ages,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment, in a statement. “Fathom is thrilled to return the movie to the big screen, newly remastered by Paramount Pictures from a 4K film transfer supervised by director Howard Deutch.”

Tickets for the 40th anniversary of “Pretty in Pink” are now available here.