Top 5 – 3rd Week of June 1987

The third week of June 1987 is one of those charts where every song feels like it has something to say. Whitney Houston is right there with “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and it’s just pure energy from the first note.

Right behind it, U2 brings in “With or Without You,” and suddenly everything slows down in the best way. Then Heart hits with “Alone,” and you can feel how big those vocals really were.

It keeps shifting from there. Atlantic Starr adds that smooth side with “Always,” while Cutting Crew rounds it out with “(I Just) Died in Your Arms,” which still sounds as dramatic as ever.

Five songs, five completely different moods, and somehow it all fits. That’s what made that moment in radio feel so strong. Check out the Top 5 playlist.