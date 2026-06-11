10 Songs From The Last Time The Spurs-Knicks In NBA Finals

What a game!

This morning, the New York Knicks are fresh off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. They rallied from 29 points down to win Game 4 over the San Antonio Spurs, 107-106. The Knicks now lead the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-1. Game 5 could clinch it on Saturday in San Antonio.

The last time the Spurs and Knicks faced off in the NBA Finals was 1999 – the Spurs won back then. Tony Lorino wants to see if you can correctly guess all 10 songs that were on the charts the last time around! Check it out!

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