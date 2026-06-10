‘Tainted Love’ Group To Release Final Album

Soft Cell, the group that brought us the hit “Tainted Love,” is going to release a new and final album this fall!

The album is titled Danceteria and will feature singer Marc Almond and the late multi-instrumentalist Dave Ball.

Ball died in October at the age of 66 after suffering recent health issues. He and Almond formed Soft Cell in the late 1970s, then broke up in the ’80s, and got back together in 2001. They released more albums over the years and were working on Danceteria at the time of Ball’s death.

Almond is still performing as Soft Cell, but said he will not release any more albums under the Soft Cell name.

You can pre-order the new album on Amazon. 

 

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