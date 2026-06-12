Throwback Artists Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

New York City was the place to be last night at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala!

Some of our favorite Throwback Nation artists – Alanis Morissette and Kenny Loggins – were inducted, along with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss.

The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik covered some of Kiss’ biggest hits including “Rock and Roll All Night” and “I Love It Loud.” Stanley told the audience that “Songs are the messenger – the foundation of ‘every show.'”

Kenny Loggins was honored with a performance from Gavin DeGraw, doing “Danny’s Song.”

And Brandi Carlile introduced Alanis Morissette, who told the crowd that “Writing to me is not a hobby. It’s write or die.”

Also honored last night, John Fogerty, who brought us songs like “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” He excitedly told the crowd “I got my songs back,” referring to the the fact that he won the rights back to his catalog at age 80.

Congratulations to the inductees!