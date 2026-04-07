’80s Rocker Reveals Hearing Loss

The man who brought us the hit song “Cars” has revealed the toll rock and roll has taken on him!

Gary Numan appeared on the “I’m ADHD! NO You’re Not” podcast last week. He revealed he’s about 90% deaf and needed hearing aids to hear the hosts, Paul Whitehouse and Dr. Mine Conkbayir.

The Hearing Health Foundation said professional musicians are nearly four times as likely to develop noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) because of the repeated exposure to loud sounds, such as amplifiers.

The hearing loss has not prevented Numan from performing – he is touring across North America and will head to Europe in the summer.

Numan is English and released “Cars” in 1979. It reached No. 9 in the U.S. in 1980 and has been a staple sound of the ’80s ever since!