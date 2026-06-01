Alanis Has A New Project

Alanis Morisette at Iowa State Fair 2022
Rain showers did not dampen the crowd's enthusiasm for Alanis Morissette on Monday night, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand.

Happy birthday to Alanis Morissette, who is 52 today!

She is one of the defining musicians of the 1990s, with her 1995 breakthrough album “Jagged Little Pill” still a banger to this day. She’s often described as a defining voice of her generation – her lyrics were raw and gritty and honest and her voice the perfect match.

Nearly 30 years after “Jagged Little Pill,” Morissette is a wife and mother of three. She’s still performing – with a range of tour dates this summer in the U.S. and Europe.

She’s also working on something new called thedeeply – a new kind of wellness hub. She recently shared a post on Instagram that describes it a bit more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis)

The Instagram post links to the new website, where fans can subscribe.

We can’t wait to learn more – in the meantime, check out Tony’s Top 10 Alanis hits – can you name them all?

 

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