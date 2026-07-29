Roxette Is The Latest Band To Cancel North American Tour

The Swedish pop rock band known for throwbacks like “It Must Have Been Love” and “The Look” has called off their North American tour.

Roxette’s 40th anniversary tour, set for this fall in the U.S. and Canada, has been canceled and ticket holders have been notified they will receive refunds. Roxette was going to perform as part of a triple bill with Taylor Dayne and Nick Lowe.

A statement on Rosette’s Instagram stated: “Due to logistics and hugely increased touring costs, Live Nation US has decided to postpone the Northamerican tour. Hope to see you some other time down the road.”

Founding member Per Gessle added: “Lena (Philipsson, the new singer), I and the band are of course disappointed. We were really looking forward to this northamerican tour and US is by far our biggest streaming market. This decision was made by Live Nation USA, which they probably based on their own calculations. I hope we can play for our fab fans in the USA and Canada at some point in the near future.”

Lena Philipsson is the new singer for Roxette, joining in 2025 after the death of Marie Frediksson in 2019.

The canceled tour is the latest in a string of other cancellations, including Pussycat Dolls, Meghan Trainor, and David Lee Roth.

Some industry observers have said the high-dollar ticket sales for megastars may be taking away fans’ budgets to see mid-level acts.

There is a bit of good news for Roxette, however. Their 1990 hit song “It Must Have Been Love” has just joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club!