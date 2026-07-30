‘Purple Rain’ On Broadway

Prince’s “Purple Rain” is coming to Broadway!

Producers just announced that a stage adaptation of the 1984 film will debut on Broadway in spring of 2027.

The show will run at the Majestic Theatre, with previews beginning in March and opening night set for April 12.

The show’s official description reads: “Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as ‘The Kid’ seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he’s built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.”

The musical will feature over 20 of Prince’s throwback hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me With You,” and “The Beautiful Ones.”

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets by going to the show’s website.

The musical first hit the stage last year in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis, at the State Theatre.

The “Purple Rain” soundtrack won two Grammys and an Oscar for best original song score.