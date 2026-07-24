Bon Jovi Says Sinus Infection Made Him End Concert Early

Jon Bon Jovi called it a night about 90 minutes into the Bon Jovi show at Madison Square Garden last night, blaming a sinus infection.

He told fans “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs I’m going to figure something out okay… Just hang onto it, I’m going to figure out how to reschedule.”

This was the eighth show on his highly anticipated Forever Tour.

Jon Bon Jovi, 64, has had a long road to get back on stage following his vocal surgery in 2022.

The ninth and final show at MSG is scheduled for Sunday, July 26.

Here’s hoping Jon makes a full and fast recovery!