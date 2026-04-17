Avril Covers Alanis

You oughta know this is gonna be good!

Avril Lavigne just covered Alanis Morissette’s song “Ironic” for the soundtrack to a Canadian rom-com, “Mile End Kicks,” in theaters today.

Lavigne’s cover stays pretty true to the original version. Morissette ruled the 90s with her “alt-rock angst,” and Lavigne burst into the 2000s with her “pop-punk angst!”

Plus, both singers are from Canada. Both names start with the letter A. Pretty ironic, don’tcha think?

Listen to the cover and the original below!