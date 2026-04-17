Avril Covers Alanis

Alanis Morisette at Iowa State Fair 2022
Rain showers did not dampen the crowd's enthusiasm for Alanis Morissette on Monday night, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand.

You oughta know this is gonna be good!

Avril Lavigne just covered Alanis Morissette’s song “Ironic” for the soundtrack to a Canadian rom-com, “Mile End Kicks,” in theaters today.

Lavigne’s cover stays pretty true to the original version. Morissette ruled the 90s with her “alt-rock angst,” and Lavigne burst into the 2000s with her “pop-punk angst!”

Plus, both singers are from Canada. Both names start with the letter A. Pretty ironic, don’tcha think?

Listen to the cover and the original below!

 

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