The King of Pop Is Back On Top

Michael Jackson is still a very big deal!

He may have died 17 years ago, but he just topped the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time, making him the biggest artist in the U.S. right now.

It’s all thanks to the huge success of the biopic “Michael,” which has now become the second-highest grossing film of the year. Jackson’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the superstar in the film.

Jackson is only the sixth artist to ever top the Artist 100 posthumously. The others include David Bowie and Prince.

The film’s success and renewed interest in Jackson’s music has also resulted in six songs re-entering the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Here they are:

#15 “Billie Jean”

#21 “Human Nature”

#29 “Beat It”

#36 “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”

#44 “Dirty Diana”

#47 “Rock With You”

The film has also brought the Jackson 5 back into the spotlight. The group has also re-entered the Artist 100 – at number 98!