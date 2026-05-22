Phil Collins: Recovery, Rock Hall of Fame, Recording New Music?

Phil Collins is doing much better!

In a new interview with “BBC Breakfast” in the UK, the “One More Night” singer talked about a rough few years, and his plans for the future.

He told host Charlotte Gallagher that he’s healthier than he has been in quite some time. He said everything health-wise caught up to him all at the same time.

“I had a problem with my knee, which I had for a while, but I played through it – toured through it. But eventually, I had to have a knee operation, and I had to have five – five times because it kept either getting infected or it broke, so I was inactive for a long time,” Collins said.

While he said the past 18 months have been better, he’s still not ready to perform when he’s inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. “They asked me if I would perform. I said no. You’ve gotta be match fit to do something like that. You can’t just go onstage. You’re going to have to rehearse. And by that point, if you haven’t been singing, your voice is going to be shot, and that’s not going to be good. I’d rather not do it,” he said.

Collins said he is contemplating recording some new music. He said, “I’m constantly saying to myself, ‘I’ve got to go back down into my studio at home.’ I’ve got lots of lyrical ideas that I write down, and there are things that are half-formed and a couple of things that are finished. So there’s something that I can get my teeth into to start working on.”

Collins is 75 and was one of the most successful musicians of the ’80s and ’90s, selling over 150 million record worldwide and winning eight Grammys.

Check out a portion of the interview below!