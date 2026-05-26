The Best Throwback Moments From The AMAs

As Throwback Nation fans, we were loving last night’s American Music Awards!

Yes, the show honored today’s fan favorite music artists – but there were plenty of throwback moments to keep us smiling!

The AMAs is one of the world’s largest fan-voted annual music award shows. It was created by Dick Clark in 1974 and the winners are determined by public voting, instead of academy or industry panels.

We put together a list of our Top 5 AMA Throwback Moments – so take a look!

#1 Hootie and the Blowfish

Thirty years after they won the award for Favorite Pop/Rock New Artist in 1996, Hootie and the Blowfish reunited for a memorable medley of “Hold My Hand” and “Only Wanna Be With You.” It was so great to see Darius Rucker, guitarist Mark Bryan, bassist Dean Felber, and drummer Jim Sonefeld up on that stage! Later in the night, Rucker was honored with the Veterans Voice Award for his work on behalf of veterans and their families.

#2 Queen Latifah

We loved Queen Latifah as the host for the evening – and it just so happened to be 31 years after she first co-hosted the ceremony in 1995! One particularly favorite moment came when she singled out Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, and engaged the entire MGM Grand Garden Arena in a few lyrics of their 1998 song “Iris.”

#3 Best Throwback Song

The AMAs also have our favorite category – Best Throwback Song! The category came up just minutes after the Goo Goo Dolls singalong, and “Iris” was nominated, but the Black Eyed Peas ended up winning for their 2009 hit, “Rock That Body.” While the song is out of our Throwback Nation genre, we can still appreciate the effort to honor our past favorites!

#4 New Kids on the Block

Jordan, Jonathan, Danny, Joey, and Donnie stormed the stage and showed they still have “The Right Stuff,” 36 years after they won Favorite Pop/Rock Band in 1990! The performance gave a taste of what fans will see this summer during their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

#5 Billy Idol

Billy Idol proved he can still rock at 70 by delivering a power performance of “Eyes Without a Face” before switching into “Dancing With Myself.” He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award and said “To any kid out there who loves any music, if you’re inspired to create that sense of freedom and pursue a life of art, pick an instrument, find out who you are, and be it.” Wise words from one of the greats – who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November.

We have a full list of all the AMA winners HERE.