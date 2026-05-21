The REAL Reason It’s ‘The 21st Night Of September’

For years, the story has been there is no real significance to the line “the 21st night of September” in the classic Earth, Wind & Fire song “September.”

Turns out, that’s not true!

Questlove produced a documentary on the legendary band that premieres on HBO next month.

He appears on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” tonight and apparently reveals the origin of the line.

“Sometimes the people have to decide what the signature song is. Earth, Wind & Fire had so many iconic songs. ‘September’ was just a throwaway song on a greatest hits record. Maurice’s son was supposed to be born on Sept. 21, so technically, it was about the joy of him finding out that his son was going to be born. But he was born prematurely. But they still kept it the 21st day of September,” Questlove told Fallon.

He’s referring to Earth, Wind & Fire’s frontman Maurice White. White penned the song with Allee Willis and it was released in November 1978. It’s one of the band’s biggest hits – even added to the Library of Congress in 2018.

White’s co-writer Willis had no idea herself about the reason for September 21 – she just simply said it sounded the best. After Maurice White died in 2016, Willis met with his widow Marilyn, and she revealed that in the spring of 1978, her doctor told her their baby’s due date was September 21.

Kahbran White is now 47!

Questlove’s documentary “Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World) will debut on HBO on June 7. Check out the trailer below – AND, don’t forget, EWF is on tour this summer with Lionel Richie! Check the tour dates HERE.