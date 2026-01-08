‘Beaches’ on Broadway

A new musical based on a book and a blockbuster film about the extraordinary friendship between two women is coming to Broadway this spring!

“Beaches: A New Musical” will follow the outgoing Cee Cee and the privileged Bertie as they move through life and their 30-year friendship. Author Iris Rainer Dart introduced us to the friends in her novel in 1985, and it was adapted into a movie in 1988, starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hersey. It also featured Midler’s song, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” which won Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The new musical will open at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway in March for a limited run.

Here’s the official description of the musical:

A new musical based on the best-selling novel that was made into the blockbuster film Beaches, Beaches: A New Musical follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow and love. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches: A New Musical exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet – but you can sign up to be one of the first! Click here to get more info.