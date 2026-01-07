Celine Dion Just Became One of the Cool Kids

Celine Dion
Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Celine Dion arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Celine Dion is an international superstar – but now, her cool factor just went up even more!

Celine Dion is officially on TikTok!

She posted a short video this week to launch her TikTok account and playfully introduced herself by saying “My name is Celine.”

She jokes around that her kids told her to get TikTok – so now she is and she is officially “cool!”

Check it out!

@celinedionThey told me, “Celine, it’s time…” I asked, “Time for what?” Turns out…something completely new. My team then said they’d handle everything, handed me back my phone, and then quietly disappeared. So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works…one video at a time! Thank you for being here, I’m glad we’re here together. – Celine xx…

♬ original sound – Celine Dion

We love seeing the “My Heart Will Go On” singer smiling and doing well, as she’s had a rough few years.

Her beloved husband, Rene Angelil, died in 2016 and she was diagnosed with the neurological disorder, stiff-person syndrome, in 2022.

She already has 4.7 million followers, so it looks like she’s off to a good start!

 

