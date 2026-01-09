Happy Birthday, Dave Matthews!

Dave Matthews is celebrating his 59th birthday today!

The rocker was born in South Africa and formed the Dave Matthews Band in 1991. Fun fact, he worked at IBM for a short time before starting his music career!

Good thing he did make that switch, because DMB has brought us so many of our favorite songs from the Throwback era. The band’s 1994 debut album, Under the Table and Dreaming, was a huge hit. They won a Grammy for the song “So Much To Say” and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

They’ve continued to make music – and they are really known for their live performances. Pollstar compiled a list of the 25 Most Popular Touring Artists of the Millennium, and DMB came in 4th based on worldwide ticket sales. Pollstar said the band has sold 19.5 million tickets in 25 years. They are one of only three artists in the top 25 with more than a thousand shows since 2001!

So, happy #59 to Dave Matthews… and here’s a favorite Throwback!