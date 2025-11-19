Calvin Klein’s Biggest Throwback Moments

Today the fashion designer Calvin Klein turns 83! He launched his company in 1968 and in addition to clothing, his name is on perfume, watches, and jewelry.

The company first made its signature form-fitting jeans in 1974. By the ’80s, the popularity of Calvin Klein had really started to catch on. Top sellers were underwear and denim – no doubt boosted by the risqué ad campaigns that Calvin Klein became famous for.

When we think back to the ’80s and ’90s, three things about Calvin Klein come to mind. See if you agree!

#1 In 1980, a 15-year-old Brooke Shields starred in a series of print and TV ads for Calvin Klein. One TV spot had her say, “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” The ad stirred controversy and some TV stations refused to play it.

#2 In 1992, Marky Mark appeared in boxer briefs in a Calvin Klein ad, and women everywhere went wild! Of course, today he’s known as Mark Wahlberg, the actor. In 1992, he was better known as the lead of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch with the hit song “Good Vibrations!”

#3 In 1985, there wasn’t a bigger movie than “Back to the Future” starring Michael J. Fox as the time traveler Marty McFly. He famously goes back to 1955 in a DeLorean, hits his head, and wakes up in nothing but his underwear, earning him the nickname Calvin Klein thanks to the name on the waistband!

There you have it, three times that Calvin Klein became part of the fabric of pop culture in the ’80s and ’90s!