Weird Al Fans Can’t Get Enough Weirdness

“Weird Al” Yankovic went all over the United States this year, but turns out, his fans just want more!

He’s announced his Bigger & Weirder Tour will have an even bigger 2026 with another 90 shows across the country!

Weird Al will kick things off May 26 in Miami and end in October in Milwaukee.

“We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren’t sick of us yet, so we’re just going to keep touring until they are!” Yankovic said in a statement.

The Tour features all the famous parodies we’ve come to know and love from Weird Al – songs like “Eat It,” “White & Nerdy,” and “Amish Paradise.”

Weird Al has not done a new parody song in more than 11 years. He told Rolling Stone last year that it wasn’t his focus anymore, but he still loves doing music and loves touring. He did release a polka medley in 2024 that tackled songs from artists like Taylor Swift and Adele.

You can check out the full list of 2026 stops on the Bigger & Weirder Tour HERE!



