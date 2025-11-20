Song Sung Blue Generating Oscar Buzz

A new movie about a Neil Diamond tribute band is getting a lot of buzz ahead of its Christmas Day opening!

First, it stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike Sardina and Claire Stengl, two down-on-their-luck musicians who form the tribute band Lightning and Thunder.

Second, you already know it has a killer soundtrack with songs from Diamond: “Song Sung Blue,” of course, because it’s the title of the film, but also “Sweet Caroline” and many other favorites!

Third, the trailer has us hooked… from the music, to the love story, to the other cast members, including Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi! This movie is going to be a must-see… check it out!

Hudson posted a picture with Diamond on her Instagram in October, writing “Sweet Neil, we love you! Thank you for sharing your music with us and for supporting our film.”

Jackman has also been posting about it. In one video, he calls the film inspirational and a true underdog love story.

The film is already being mentioned as Oscar-worthy… So there you have it… “Song Sung Blue” is out Christmas Day!