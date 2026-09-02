Céline’s Return Underway

Arrives in Paris Ahead of Long-Awaited Concert Comeback

Céline Dion is back in Paris and looking ready for one of the most anticipated musical comebacks of the year. The 58-year-old singer was photographed leaving her Paris hotel on September 1, greeting fans and appearing relaxed and cheerful. Dion wore a dramatic black leather gown by Loewe as she prepared for a 16-show residency at Paris La Défense Arena.

The engagement begins September 12 and continues through October 17. It will be Dion’s first extended series of concerts since she revealed her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in December 2022.

The rare neurological condition can cause severe muscle stiffness and painful spasms. It forced Dion to cancel the remainder of her Courage World Tour and step away from regular public performances while concentrating on her health.

Her return to Paris carries special meaning. Dion made an unforgettable appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, performing Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” from the Eiffel Tower. The performance marked her first major public singing appearance in several years and offered fans an emotional preview of the comeback she was working toward.

Now she’s preparing to take the next big step.

The Paris residency includes two concerts most weeks and is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of fans to the massive indoor arena. All 16 shows reportedly sold out shortly after tickets became available, demonstrating just how eager audiences are to see Dion performing again.

She has also begun releasing new music. Earlier this year, Dion introduced the French-language song “Dansons,” written by longtime collaborator Jean-Jacques Goldman. The piano-driven ballad was her first new original recording in several years.

For anyone who grew up with ’90s radio, Céline Dion’s voice is impossible to separate from the decade. “The Power of Love,” “Because You Loved Me,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “That’s the Way It Is” and the enormous Titanic ballad “My Heart Will Go On” made her one of the era’s defining performers.

She has sold more than 200 million records worldwide and built a career around the kind of soaring vocals that few singers would even attempt.

Dion has remained open with fans about the challenges of her condition and the work required to perform again. That makes her upcoming residency more than another collection of concerts. It represents years of treatment, determination and a desire to return to the stage she loves.

There are still understandable questions about how Dion’s health will respond to a demanding five-week schedule. For now, however, the sight of her smiling and greeting fans in Paris is an encouraging one.

After everything she’s been through, Céline Dion appears ready to let the music play again.

Sources: People and Céline Dion’s official Paris residency website.