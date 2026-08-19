Journey’s Farewell – Is This Really the End?

After more than five decades, countless arena shows and one of the most recognizable sing-alongs in rock history, Journey may finally be approaching the end of the road.

The band begins the last scheduled leg of its farewell tour in September, with stops planned in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Cleveland, Denver and Las Vegas. The tour concludes November 28 at San Francisco’s Chase Center—a fitting destination for a band that got its start in the Bay Area more than 50 years ago.

By the time Journey reaches that hometown finale, the group will have performed more than 100 concerts during 2026. The current shows stretch beyond the familiar greatest-hits format, with the band reportedly performing for more than two hours and working deeper album cuts into a set filled with classics.

That means fans can expect plenty of the songs that made Journey one of the defining rock bands of the late ’70s and ’80s, including “Faithfully,” “Open Arms,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” “Any Way You Want It,” “Who’s Crying Now” and, of course, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Journey currently features founding guitarist Neal Schon, longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain, lead singer Arnel Pineda, keyboardist Jason Derlatka, drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Todd Jensen.

Still, one big question hangs over that final San Francisco concert: Could former lead singer Steve Perry make an appearance?

Cain has hinted that some kind of reunion could happen during the hometown finale, but neither Perry nor anyone else from Journey’s past has been officially announced. Perry last appeared publicly with the band at its 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, although he didn’t perform with the group that night.

For longtime fans, even the possibility of seeing Perry share a stage with Journey again is enough to stir up some serious anticipation. His voice is inseparable from the band’s biggest records, including its blockbuster 1981 album *Escape*, which reached No. 1 and produced “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Open Arms” and “Who’s Crying Now.”

And despite the “farewell tour” billing, Journey’s future may not be completely settled. Cain has indicated that this could be the end of his time with the band, while Schon says he still has more music he wants to make. Whether that music will involve Journey—or the musicians currently sharing the stage with him—remains uncertain.

For now, the band is preparing to bring more than 50 years of music back to the city where it all began. Whether November 28 marks Journey’s final concert, the beginning of another chapter or one last surprise reunion, it’s shaping up to be an emotional night.

Whatever happens, you can bet thousands of voices will be singing “Don’t Stop Believin’” right along with them.