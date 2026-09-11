Bon Jovi Isn’t Done!

The Band Is Already Planning a 2027 Tour

Bon Jovi has completed its highly anticipated comeback tour, but Jon Bon Jovi says the band isn’t finished yet. During the final night of the Forever Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 9, Jon surprised the crowd by revealing that plans are already underway for another tour in 2027.

“I ain’t done, I ain’t done,” he told the audience before announcing that the band was already booking its next run of shows.

No cities, venues or concert dates have been announced, but Jon suggested that Bon Jovi could return to the road after a break of approximately five months. That would potentially place the beginning of the new tour sometime in early 2027.

For fans who followed Jon’s difficult road back to the stage, the announcement feels like a major victory.

A Comeback That Was Never Guaranteed

Jon underwent extensive vocal-cord surgery in 2022 after doctors discovered that one of his vocal cords was weakening. The condition made it increasingly difficult for him to sing and left the future of Bon Jovi’s touring career in doubt.

His recovery required surgery, therapy and years of vocal rehabilitation. The journey was documented in the 2024 series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which offered an unusually honest look at Jon’s struggle to regain his voice.

The Forever Tour marked Bon Jovi’s first extended series of concerts since the operation.

It began in July with nine shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden before moving overseas for stadium concerts in Edinburgh, Dublin and London. Bruce Springsteen made a special appearance during the final Madison Square Garden concert, giving fans another memorable New Jersey rock moment.

The tour concluded with three shows at Wembley Stadium, where Bon Jovi famously became the final band to perform at the original Wembley before it closed in 2000.

A Few Surprises for the Wembley Finale

The last concert featured a 23-song set filled with favorites including “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Born to Be My Baby,” “It’s My Life,” “Keep the Faith” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

The band also brought back “Captain Crash & the Beauty Queen from Mars” for the first time since 2019. Fittingly, its previous performance had also taken place at Wembley.

Bon Jovi closed the night with a four-song encore featuring “I’ll Be There for You,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Bad Medicine” and “Always.”

The biggest surprise, however, came when Jon confirmed that the Wembley finale wasn’t intended to be a farewell.

After everything he endured to sing again, the prospect of another Bon Jovi tour is about more than adding a new group of concert dates. It represents a remarkable recovery for a performer who wasn’t certain whether he would ever be able to lead the band through a full tour again.

Bon Jovi has been part of the soundtrack of our lives for more than 40 years. Now it appears that soundtrack will continue into 2027.

And after hearing Jon’s announcement, fans have another reason to keep the faith.

Source: Reporting from JamBase, based on Jon Bon Jovi’s comments at Wembley Stadium.