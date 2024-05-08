Time to pour yourself a cold one… of Coca-Cola! It’s National Have a Coke Day, one of those “holidays” that is celebrated every year just because!

So in honor of the famous soda, we thought we’d take the opportunity to look at the Top Ten Things You May Not Know About Coke!

It was originally invented as a medicine in 1886 by Dr. John Pemberton in Atlanta, Georgia. The iconic Coca-Cola glass bottle was first sold in 1916. In 1971, Coca-Cola aired its iconic ad, “I’d Like To Buy The World A Coke” commercial. New Coke debuted in 1985 after taste tests showed consumers preferred the new formula over the old one. However, there was swift backlash due to nostalgia over the classic version and New Coke was discontinued in 2002. There are now several different variants of Coke on the market: Diet Coke, Caffeine-Free Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and Cherry, Vanilla, Citra, Lime, Mango and Spice versions! 67% of Americans surveyed in a National Today study said they prefer Regular Coke over other versions. A Minneapolis marketing agency found burgers and pizza are the foods Americans are most likely to pair with their Coke. Did you know you can cook with Coke? It adds flavor to pot roast and ham! Coke can also be used to remove rust and stains. It’s also a pretty great science experiment when paired with Mentos – just do it quick and watch out!

There you have it – ten pretty cool facts about Coke! Now, you don’t have to buy the world a Coke, but maybe treat a co-worker or friend!