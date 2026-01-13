Mary J. Blige Is Doing Something She’s Always Wanted To Do…

The Queen of R&B is going to have a Las Vegas residency!

Mary J. Blige just announced her show, Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, will open at Dolby Live at Park MGM in May. She’ll play a total of 10 dates in the months of May and July.

Presales started today and the general onsale starts Friday, January 16 through Ticketmaster.

In a statement, Blige said: “I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency. Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!”

Blige is credited with bringing R&B and hip hop mainstream with her 1992 debut album, What’s the 411?

She’s had incredible success over her long career, including nine Grammy Awards and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Check her website for more details on her residency!