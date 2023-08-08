JC Chasez: Meows & Musicals!

Happy birthday to JC Chasez! The *NSYNC member is 47 years old today! The boy band went on hiatus in 2002, but Chasez is still keeping busy as a songwriter, record producer, actor, and yes, he’s still singing!

In fact, his latest project involves a new band… check it out!

Chasez teamed up with Meow Mix for this new ad promoting cat food. He’s featured along with the Tabby 5, a group of performing cats that look pretty similar to *NSYNC.