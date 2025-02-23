LOVE TRAX: This Love Song Inspired By Another Fave ’80s Track

Bryan Adams
Today’s THROWBACK LOVE TRAX looks at the story behind one of the epic slow songs you swayed to a school dance!

“Heaven” by Bryan Adams hit No. 1 in June of 1985.

Adams wrote the song a couple of years earlier, when he was opening for Journey on their “Frontiers Tour.”

Adams has said he was heavily influenced by Journey’s song “Faithfully,” another one of those memorable school dance slow songs!

Take a listen to both – we can see where the inspiration came from!

