LOVE TRAX: This Song Was Going To Be In A Movie, But Which One?

Our THROWBACK LOVE TRAX for today is Peter Cetera’s very first single after he left the band Chicago.

“Glory of Love” was the theme song for the 1986 film “Karate Kid Part II,” starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.

However, Cetera has said that he originally wrote and composed the song for another film – “Rocky IV” in 1985!

They passed, so it went to Karate Kid instead!

The song was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song, and for a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Male Artist.

It hit No. 1 in August of 1986, where it stayed for two weeks!