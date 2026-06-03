Remembering Peabo Bryson: His Smooth, Soulful Sound

Peabo Bryson, the R&B singer who brought us so many love songs and Disney film hits, has died at the age of 75.

His family did not reveal the cause of death, although they had announced he had suffered a stroke.

The statement reads in part: “With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing. He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him. For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song. In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.”

Bryson is best known for his duets and love ballads. In 1983, he scored a hit with Roberta Flack on the song, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.”

In 1984, he released the lovesick song “If Ever You’re In My Heart Again.” It was his first single on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 10.

In 1985, he appeared on the soap opera “One Life to Live,” adding his vocals to the theme song. That version aired on every episode for several years following.

He would go on to win two Grammy Awards for his work on two Disney films. He collaborated with Celine Dion on the song “Beauty and the Beast” for the animated film, and Regina Belle on “A Whole New World” for “Aladdin.”

Bryson was still performing for fans on his Golden Touch Tour, celebrating his 50 years in music. At the beginning of May, he shared a cute video of his son busting out some Michael Jackson moves at a concert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peabo Bryson (@peabobryson2)

In honor of Peabo Bryson, here are our Top 5 Throwback favorites!