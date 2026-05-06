New “Kylie” Doc Coming Soon To Netflix

She’s been a soap star, a pop star, and a movie star!

Now a new Netflix documentary will show us all the sides to Kylie Minogue when it drops two weeks from today, on May 20th.

“Kylie” is a three-part doc that looks at Minogue’s nearly 40-year career. She was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, and gained fame when she appeared on the soap opera “Neighbors” in the 1980s. She then shifted to music, dropping the popular song “The Loco-Motion” in 1987. In the 2000s, she released more songs like “Spinning Around” and the worldwide chart-topper “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

In between all that, she loved and lost the late Michael Hutchence of INXS, fought breast cancer, appeared in numerous movies like “Moulin Rouge!,” and much more. We’re about to see all of it in the new doc, and the first trailer gives us a sneak peek. Check it out!

We’re marking May 20 on our calendars, in the meantime, here’s that favorite Kyle Minogue song from 1987!