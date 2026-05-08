Heart’s Ann Wilson Has New Song, New Film

Ann Wilson wants you to know her away from the band Heart.

She’s featured in a new film, “Ann Wilson – In My Voice” and a new song that’s part of the soundtrack, “Nothing But Love.”

The film debuts May 11 – and Wilson will follow it up with screenings and Q&A in nine cities. Then in the fall, Wilson and her other band, Tripsitter, will tour North America.

Wilson told Rolling Stone: “I believe that in my career and in my life, people have a really hard time separating me from Heart, and you know, you can’t blame them. It’s been my life’s work. But this is an opportunity for them to know me apart from Heart, apart from music, even — just the things that have happened to me and the journeys I’ve been through now as an older woman.”

Wilson is 75 and is best known as a member of Heart, along with her sister, Nancy Wilson. They had huge hits in the ’70s and ’90s, including “Crazy On You,” “What About Love,” and “These Dreams.”

Ann Wilson announced a cancer battle in July 2024 and postponed Heart’s Royal Flush Tour. It resumed in 2025, with Wilson performing in a wheelchair.

Wilson said she feels good now and scans have shown everything’s OK.

The new film will focus on Wilson’s childhood in Seattle to her incredible career as successful vocalist and songwriter. Sister Nancy declined to participate in the film. Ann told RS that Nancy has “her own stories to tell, in her own voice.”

Ann wrote the new song in the ’90s with Burt Bacharach. Check it out!