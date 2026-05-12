Elton John Teases New Album: ‘So Happy’

Elton John is 79 and he’s not done making music yet!

He teased his new studio album, which would be his 32nd, at a gala in Toronto over the weekend.

He said this new album was written much differently than his other albums.

“I’ve had eye trouble recently and I always make records by looking at lyrics and writing to lyrics,” John said, and then continued: “What my eye has given me is a chance of, at 80 years of age, completely reversing how I write. I’m writing melodies first, and lyrics coming second. I’ve never done that. And I’ve just done it. And I’ve just done an album, which is so different to anything I’ve ever done before, but it’s so happy,” he told the crowd.

John is referring to a severe eye infection he contracted in the summer of 2024. He later said the result was only limited vision in that eye.

“If I don’t make music, I’m dead,” he told the gala. “If don’t listen to music, I’m dead. Music is my soul, my driving force. It is everything and has been everything to me all my life.”

We don’t have a release date or title yet, but stay tuned!