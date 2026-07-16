The New Goo Goo Dolls Experience

Goo Goo Dolls
Goo Goo Dolls headline Summerfest's BMO Pavilion on Saturday, June 22, 2024, after an inclement weather delay.

The Goo Goo Dolls have been making music for 40 years – so consider the treasure trove they’ve amassed of memories, videos, photographs and more!

Some of it will be included in a new museum exhibition in their hometown of Buffalo, New York.

John Rzeźnik, Robby Takac, and their producers are collaborating with staff at the Buffalo History Museum for the interactive new exhibit. It will feature eight distinct areas, with photographs taken by the guys themselves at some of their earliest gigs. The exhibit will also allow guests to experience media, including cassette tapes and CD players.

The exhibit will open September 16.

The Goo Goo Dolls formed in 1985 and hit it big 10 years later with “Name.” In 1998, the song “Iris” spent 11 months on the Billboard Hot 100. Other hit songs include “Slide,” “Black Balloon,” and “Here Is Gone.”

 

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