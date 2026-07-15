Tiffany Is In Spandex Now

She was famous in the ’80s for singing in malls wearing a jean jacket!

Now, Tiffany will sing Off-Broadway in spandex!

The pop star will will make her New York theater debut starring in “Spandex The Musical,” a new aerobics-based musical featuring book, music, and lyrics by Daniel F. Levin, music by Julian Blackmore, book by Annie Grunow, and direction and choreography by Liz Piccoli.

The show will open September 19 for a 10-day run at Asylum NYC.

Tiffany is best known for her songs “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been.”

She will star in the new musical as Linda Gustafson, a housewife who becomes friends with aerobics instructor Lorraine Stubenski (Sims Lamason) at the Bronze Bodies Gym. Lorraine and Linda team up to take on the gym’s evil boss, Trip Allen, at the 1988 Crystal Light National Aerobics Championship, hosted by Alan Thicke.

The show is described as “half The Karate Kid underdog story, half A Chorus Line.” Tiffany said this about her new gig: “Stepping onto the Off-Broadway stage in Spandex The Musical feels like a true full-circle moment for me. Before music came into my life, I was a dancer and an actor, and those dreams were put on hold when ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ took off and my recording career began. I’ve always believed the right role would find me, and the moment I read the script, I knew Linda was that character. Just as Linda discovers a new passion through aerobics that changes her life, I’ve found exciting new passions beyond music through my POP LIFE cookbook, Let’s Food With Tiffany events, and now returning to acting on stage. It’s a reminder that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself. There are so many wonderful parallels between Linda’s journey and my own, and I’m thrilled the producers have even woven in some fun Tiffany Easter eggs that I know longtime fans are going to love.”

If you’re interested in learning more about “Spandex The Musical,” just click here.

One of the songs in the musical is “My Body is My Temple,” and we’ve included the music video below!