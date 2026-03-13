This ’80s Band Loves The New Take On Their Hit Song

Tears For Fears ruled the radio in 1985 with their hit song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Now, 41 years later, the duo of Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal took notice when one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Harry Styles, did a cover of their song!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tears For Fears (@tearsforfearsmusic)

They shared a clip of Styles performing the song on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge with the caption, “Loving this cover.”

We love it, too!

Styles is out with a new album and will be doubling up on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend as host and musical guest.

Tears For Fears broke up for a short time but got back together in 2000. They’ve released 7 albums, the latest was The Tipping Point in 2022.