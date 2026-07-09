‘Total Eclipse’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Has Died

The singer best known for her hit song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has died.

Bonnie Tyler was 75. A message on her website stated that her family and team were “heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

Tyler underwent an emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal in May, and was placed in an induced coma. Her spokesperson said in June that she was no longer in the coma but remained in intensive care.

The Welsh singer was known for her strong, raspy voice and several hits in the ’70s and ’80s.

Tyler’s first single was 1977’s “It’s a Heartache,” which reached No. 3 in the U.S.

It was not until 1983 and “Total Eclipse” that her music career really took off. The song remains her most enduring hit.

In 1984, Tyler’s hit “Holding Out for a Hero” was featured in the movie “Footloose.”

Condolences to Tyler’s family.