Whitney Houston is a Barbie Doll!

She’s already known as The Voice – now Whitney Houston is a Barbie, too!

Mattel just released the Barbie Signature Whitney Houston doll, in collaboration with the late singer’s estate and sister-in-law, Pat Houston.

Fans will immediately recognize the Barbie’s look, mimicking Houston in her 1997 music video for “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

The Whitney Barbie is dressed in a purple tank dress, with colorful earrings, bright eye shadow and the long curly hair.

Pat Houston told People Magazine that Whitney had talked about a Mattel doll 20 years ago, so it’s amazing to see this new Barbie happen.

“I’m just really happy that we’re seeing this doll come to fruition, and it’s going to be a lasting influence across generations. I’m just honored to be in this place at this time, and we’re actually doing it,” Houston said.

The doll is on sale now, available at all the usual outlets and on the Mattel website here.

Whitney Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48. She would have been 63 this month.